Miratech Continues Global Expansion: Opens New R&D Center in Toronto, Canada
Miratech Group
Miratech, a global leader in IT services and consulting, announces the opening of an R&D Center in Toronto, Canada.
We see this as a remarkable opportunity to bring our services to Canadian corporations, leveraging the engineering talent we employ in Ukraine, Canada, and around the world”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miratech, a global leader in IT services and consulting, announces the opening of an R&D Center in Toronto, Canada. The new center supports the company’s global expansion and strategic growth objectives by delivering digital product engineering and customer experience design services, alongside modern application and IT services capabilities, to its customers throughout the region.
— Valeriy Kutsyy, Miratech CEO
Miratech is opening the Canadian R&D center as part of its global expansion initiative to satisfy the demand for its services in the area as well as position itself to take advantage of the anticipated growth. With the IT services market in North America expected to grow to $661 billion in 2026, and with Toronto named as one of the fastest growing markets, it makes this the ideal time and location.
Miratech anticipates the new R&D center will initially employ 50 technologists within the first year. The Ontario region is well known for its IT talent and Miratech plans to take full advantage of these local skill sets to further its mission of delivering award-winning IT services. By leveraging a patented project management methodology and embracing Miratech’s culture of Relentless Performance will ensure that 99% of all projects in Canada are completed on time and within budget.
This advanced technology hub in Toronto will make it easier for enterprises in Canada to accelerate IT or CX transformations by leveraging both Miratech’s local and remote specialized technology expertise. The R&D center will be supported by Miratech’s global network of technology experts.
“We are excited about our business expansion to Canada. We greatly appreciate the Canadian people and the government's support for the people of Ukraine. We see this as a remarkable opportunity to bring our services to Canadian corporations, leveraging the engineering talent we employ in Ukraine, Canada, and around the world,”
commented Valeriy Kutsyy, Miratech CEO
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.
By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information about Miratech, please visit www.miratechgroup.com.
Maryna Narozhniak
Miratech
+1 212-858-7600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other