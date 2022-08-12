Hemp Fiber Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 35% Through 2026

Hemp Fiber Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Hemp Fiber Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hemp Fiber Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hemp fiber market size is expected to reach $26.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.2%. According to the hemp fiber market research, increasing legalization to cultivate industrial hemp is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The hemp fiber market consists of sales of hemp fiber by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the manufacture of fiberboard, compost, and animal bedding. Hemp fiber refers to a natural plant fiber that comes from the stems of plants such as linen and bamboo. This fiber is environmentally friendly and causes a less harmful environmental impact. These materials also have inherent mechanical, thermal, and acoustic properties.

Global Hemp Fiber Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as one of the key hemp fiber market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the hemp fiber sector are focused on introducing product innovations to sustain their position. For instance, in June 2020, Precision Extraction, a US-based manufacturer of hemp extraction equipment, launched the CRS 2000 (CryoMass Refinement System), which is a solvent-free harvesting and refining system. It is used for both drying and purifying biomass from cannabis and hemp plants at a rate of up to 600,000 grams per hour. CRS 2000 drastically increases solvent-based cannabis and hemp, which helps to increase extraction volume by up to 400%.

Global Hemp Fiber Market Segments

The global hemp fiber market is segmented:

By Type: Long (bast) Fibers, Short (core) Fibers

By Source: Organic, Conventional

By Application: Food, Beverages, Personal Care Products, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Others

By Geography: The global hemp fiber market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Hemp Fiber Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hemp fiber global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the hemp fiber global market, hemp fiber global market share, hemp fiber market segments and geographies, hemp fiber global market players, hemp fiber global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Hemp Fiber Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Hempco, Ecofibre, Hemp Inc, GenCanna, HempFlax BV, Natural Fiber, Forever Green, HempAge AG, Hempro Int. GmbH & Co. KG, Hempy’s, Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Cooperative Ltd., Shanxi Greenland Textile, BaFa, Dunagro, Shenyangbeijiang, Hempfortex, Kingdom Holdings, CanvaLoop Fibre Private Limited, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd, MH medical hemp, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing LLC, Konoplex, Hemp Oil Canada, and HemPoland.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

