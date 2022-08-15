Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Plumbing Fixtures And Fittings Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Global Market Report 2022”, the plumbing fixtures and fittings market size is expected to grow from $88.16 billion in 2021 to $93.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The global plumbing fixtures and fittings market share is expected to grow to $129.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The increasing focus on sewerage treatment to meet global water demands is driving the plumbing fixtures and fittings market growth.

Key Trends In The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market

Technological advancement is one of the key plumbing fixtures and fittings market trends gaining popularity. Major companies in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market are advancing towards adopting new technologies and research and developments in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market. For instance, in August 2021, Prince Pipes and Fittings, an Indian PVC pipe manufacturer and multi-polymer processor, launches a prince one for CPVC piping systems with Corzan CPVC technology in association with the Lubrizol investors. The new CPVC pipes have heat, UV resistance, flame, and smoke pressure among other new technologies.

Overview Of The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market consist of sales of plumbing fixtures and fittings products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are essential components of plumbing systems installed in buildings for the adequate distribution of water for use in various activities such as drinking and washing, and for the removal of waterborne waste from the building. Plumbing fittings are products that can be removed from one place to another and can be installed simply, whereas plumbing fixtures cannot be moved once they are installed and can be damaged with the house. Only those products come under plumbing fixtures.

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Bathtub, Sinks, Toilets, Showers, Taps, Drains

• By Distribution: Online, Offline

• By Application: New Construction, Repair and Remodel

• By Material Type: Vitreous China, Metal, Plastic

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global plumbing fixtures and fittings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Elkay Manufacturing Company, Kohler, LIXIL Group, MAAX Bat, Masco, Roca Sanitario, TOTO, Jacuzzi, Moen Incorporated, Geberit, American Bath Group, Hansgrohe, Colston Bath, Delta Faucet Company, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, Grohe, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Asahi Eito, Cera Sanitaryware, and Globe Union Industrial Co.

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of plumbing fixtures and fittings global market. The market report analyzes plumbing fixtures and fittings global market size, plumbing fixtures and fittings global market growth drivers, plumbing fixtures and fittings global market segments, plumbing fixtures and fittings global market major players, plumbing fixtures and fittings global market growth across geographies, and plumbing fixtures and fittings market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The plumbing fixtures and fittings market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

