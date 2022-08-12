Emanuele Erario wins the “Draw iSwiss” competition with his working model of ATM
The competition promoted by the Swiss bank “Draw iSwiss” was won by Emanuele Erario thanks to his beautiful and working model of an ATM.
We are very happy to create a positive model for families, and who knows that one day, little Emanuele, will not become our colleague, meanwhile, best wishes for this little big victory”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Draw iSwiss" competition, promoted by the Swiss bank, was won by the little kid Emanuele Erario, attending primary school. Success came after the creation of a working model of the ATM. Emanuele and his model are depicted next to the sea in the image here to the side. In this suggestive context, the child presents the result he obtained to the camera, full of specific and interesting details. For example, you can see a numeric keypad to enter the credit card's PIN, the special slot for the card, and the counter from which to withdraw the money. In addition to all this, there is a hand-drawn logo in the middle bearing: iSwiss Bank.
— Aleo Christopher
Although Emanuele triumphed, congratulations to all participants for the excellent results obtained at the end of the work.
ISwiss CEO and co-founder Christopher Aleo commented on the result: «We are very happy to create a positive model for families, and who knows that one day, little Emanuele, will not become our colleague, meanwhile, best wishes for this little big victory».
This is the wish of the iSwiss administrator for Emanuele, hoping to be able to meet him again and, perhaps, to work with him in the future. For the moment iSwiss will exhibit this model in its Lugano branch so that all the customers and employees who see it will be able to perceive the dreams and commitment that the child has shown in its realization.
Congratulations again to Emanuele and to all the children who participated in the “Draw iSwiss” competition!
Aleo Christopher
iSwiss Group A.G.
