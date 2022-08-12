Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,097 in the last 365 days.

Emanuele Erario wins the “Draw iSwiss” competition with his working model of ATM

The competition promoted by the Swiss bank “Draw iSwiss” was won by Emanuele Erario thanks to his beautiful and working model of an ATM.

We are very happy to create a positive model for families, and who knows that one day, little Emanuele, will not become our colleague, meanwhile, best wishes for this little big victory”
— Aleo Christopher
LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Draw iSwiss" competition, promoted by the Swiss bank, was won by the little kid Emanuele Erario, attending primary school. Success came after the creation of a working model of the ATM. Emanuele and his model are depicted next to the sea in the image here to the side. In this suggestive context, the child presents the result he obtained to the camera, full of specific and interesting details. For example, you can see a numeric keypad to enter the credit card's PIN, the special slot for the card, and the counter from which to withdraw the money. In addition to all this, there is a hand-drawn logo in the middle bearing: iSwiss Bank.

Although Emanuele triumphed, congratulations to all participants for the excellent results obtained at the end of the work.

ISwiss CEO and co-founder Christopher Aleo commented on the result: «We are very happy to create a positive model for families, and who knows that one day, little Emanuele, will not become our colleague, meanwhile, best wishes for this little big victory».

This is the wish of the iSwiss administrator for Emanuele, hoping to be able to meet him again and, perhaps, to work with him in the future. For the moment iSwiss will exhibit this model in its Lugano branch so that all the customers and employees who see it will be able to perceive the dreams and commitment that the child has shown in its realization.

Congratulations again to Emanuele and to all the children who participated in the “Draw iSwiss” competition!

Aleo Christopher
iSwiss Group A.G.
email us here

You just read:

Emanuele Erario wins the “Draw iSwiss” competition with his working model of ATM

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.