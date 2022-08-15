Product Information Management Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

Product Information Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Product Information Management Global Market Report 2022”, the product information management market size is expected to grow from $10.33 billion in 2021 to $12.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The global product information management market share is expected to grow to $24.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.4%. According to the product information management market forecast, demand for the software from the thriving eCommerce industry across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Product Information Management Market

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance information management and customer experience is propelling the product information management market forward. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have rapidly become one of the most popular trends in the industry, and many businesses are eager to use these technologies to improve their digital experiences. Businesses can provide more effective, intuitive, and meaningful consumer purchase experiences with updated product data on their commerce websites by incorporating AI into PIM systems. For instance, in 2019, Akeneo, a France-based technology company, released Akeneo PIM 3.0 to link with their AI-powered Franklin library of 50 million products, which uses AI to automatically update product descriptions and information. Hence, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance information management and customer experience is helping the market grow more efficiently.

Overview Of The Product Information Management Market

The product information management market consists of sales of product information management software solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the process of managing and improving product information and relevant digital content across many teams to provide an engaging consumer experience and sell products successfully across numerous sales and marketing channels. Product information management ensures that the entire business ecosystem has consistent and up-to-date information.

Product Information Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment Type: On-premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

• By End-User: Consumer Goods and Retail, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Transportation and

Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Others

• By Geography: The global product information management market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Informatica LLC., Magnitude Software, Contentserv, Plytix Limited, Salsify Inc., Riversand Technologies Inc., Pimcore USA, Akeneo SAS, Stibo System, EnterWorks Acquisition Inc., Agility Multichannel Limited, Mobius, Profisee, Censhare, Vinculum, Truecommerce, and Vimedici.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Product Information Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of product information management global market. The market report analyzes product information management market size, product information management global market growth drivers, product information management global market segments, product information management global market major players, product information management global market growth across geographies, and product information management global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The product information management global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

