Gene Kalwarski, CEO of Cheiron, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Gene Kalwarski, CEO of Cheiron, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Gene Kalwarski, CEO of Cheiron, is a fascinating Actuarial with a great entrepreneurial mindset! What an interesting interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Gene Kalwarski, CEO of Cheiron for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Gene Kalwarski joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Cheiron
Cheiron (pronounced ki´• ron) is an employee-owned, full-service actuarial and financial consultancy, advising a national client base of public employers, Taft-Hartley plans, non-profits and corporations, from offices in Washington, DC; Charlotte; Chicago; Philadelphia; New York; Portland, OR; Los Angeles; San Francisco; and San Diego. Our primary business is in the pension and health areas, where we help clients identify, measure, and monitor financial risks, and assist them in addressing those risks. At the heart of these services is our proprietary line of sophisticated "X-scan" modeling tools that allow clients to see, in real time, the nature and degree of financial risk they face, and determine when deeper analysis is needed.
We stand behind our work, serving our clients with integrity, responsiveness and objectivity. Our only business is providing analysis and advice. We do not ask clients to accept limitations on our liability for the quality of our work. Our advice is objective, serving only our clients interests and will not be affected by conflicts with other corporate alliances, outside advisors, external oversight entities, or between management and labor.
Although Cheiron opened its doors in 2002, our seasoned consulting staff averages more than 24 years of experience. Our consultants have earned a strong national reputation for high professional standards, innovation and dedication to solving our clients' problems.
SGene Kalwarski joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Gene Kalwarski discusses the newest offerings of Cheiron, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Gene Kalwarski joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Gene Kalwarski was amazing. The success of Cheiron is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Gene Kalwarski on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Cheiron. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Gene Kalwarski who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Gene Kalwarski”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Gene Kalwarski, Chief Executive Officer, Cheiron, A DotCom Magazine Interview