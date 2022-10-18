Legendary Music Festival Substance 2022 to Rock LA
Daring Rock Music Festival Substance 2022 to Rock LA with Darkwave Bands
SUBSTANCE 2022 is the most exciting goth / industrial music festival we have seen come about in the U.S. for over 20 years since Convergence in Chicago.”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A legendary lineup of some truly powerful, great rock bands of the darkwave/goth / industrial/punk genre is set to rock LA across two nearly sold-out nights on October 21st and 22nd. It's called Substance 2022 and is created by the team behind Restless Nites.
— Subnormal Magazine
The show's lineup is headed by the legendary Jesus and Mary Chain. Fans of The Jesus and Mary Chain may know they generally avoid interviews and generally avoid even playing live. Legendary darkwave greats The Chameleons also lead, as well as electronic experimental pioneers Clock DVA. Powerful new artists round out nearly 40 other incredible sets including Sextile, Youth Code, Kaelan Mikla, Parade Ground, Patriarchy, and Model / Actriz among more. DJ sets will include those by Boy Harsher and Stephen Mallinder from Cabaret Voltaire. The daring performances of feminist-led bands including Patriarchy and others make this a show that can't be tamed.
Substance 2022 Full Line up includes The Jesus & Mary Chain, Kittin & The Hacker, The Chameleons, Linea Aspera, Schwefelgelb, Kælan Mikla, Boy Harsher (DJ), Qual, Absolute Body Control, Mareux, Youth Code, Sextile, Clock DVA, Stephen Mallinder (Cabaret Voltaire) (DJ), Kontravoid, Das Ding, Light Asylum, Pixel Grip, Patriarchy, Glove, French Police, Empathy Test, Street Fever, Kris Baha, Kanga (DJ), Model/Actriz, Cgirl8, Adam Miller Inner Magic, MVTANT, Confines, Ritual Veil, Puerta Negra, Newboy, Kumo 99, Secret Attraction, Valuemart, Dechakhal, Void Palace, Touching Ice, Sacred Skin, Nite, and Club Music. (Check the official website below for updates).
Substance co-founder Brian Tarney states, "Over the years we have strived to curate unique and atypical lineups, Substance 2022 is no exception. We hold the DIY (do-it-yourself) ethos very near and dear to our hearts. In the past, pandemics and outside forces have made presenting our unique vision all the more complex, but the stars have aligned, and autonomy reigns. This year we are able to present some of the most amazing up-and-coming acts in the scene. We intend to fully utilize our favorite theater in Los Angeles to the apex of Substance."
Held at the historic Los Angeles Theater, on October 21st and 22nd, a small number of tickets to Substance 2022 are still left. Tickets available at: https://substance2022.com/ and https://restlessnites.com/events/substance2022
Substance 2022 Pre-Party
The Official Substance pre-show kicks off with French dark-wave duo Minuit Machine at the Echoplex on Oct. 18th, with support from electronic acts Panterah, L, and Cold Life DJs to spin dark dance music until 2am.
Substance 2022 After Parties
Incredibly, multiple Substance Official After Parties will also be rocking LA after the festival, with Substance DJs and artists performing and partying until 5 am at an industrial warehouse space. Visit the official Substance 2022 website for the latest information on all of these great events here: https://substance2022.com/
