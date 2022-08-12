SOUTH AFRICANS FIRST TO EXPERIENCE 100% NATURAL CARIBBEAN SEA ISLAND
Set off the coast of Colombia, Corona Island will be a unique destination for visitors to disconnect from the everyday, unwind and reconnect with nature - just the ticket for hard-working South Africans to decompress, relax and soak in the sun.
Set off the coast of Colombia, Corona Island will be a unique destination for visitors to disconnect from the everyday, unwind and reconnect with nature - just the ticket for hard-working South Africans to decompress, relax and soak in the sun.
Opening in 2022, Corona Island is a 100% natural exclusive paradise made of sustainable resources
Set off the coast of Colombia, Corona Island will be a unique destination for visitors to disconnect from the everyday, unwind and reconnect with nature - just the ticket for hard-working South Africans to decompress, relax and soak in the sun.
“A vast majority of us spend over 90% of our time indoors, and in front of screens. We truly believe, now more than ever, that people have a need to safely reconnect with the outdoors. Corona Island is a once-in-a-lifetime destination and transformative experience that will encourage people to relax and connect with the natural life force of the sun. This will allow people to rethink their habits when they return home after falling in love with nature again,” says Melanie Nicholson, Marketing Manager, Corona South Africa.
On the island, travellers will be introduced to relaxation zones that have been designed to be serene spaces where one can disconnect from the digital world.
“Corona Island is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We are celebrating the majesty and beauty of the outdoors by getting guests engaged in protecting paradise,” said Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona. “Everyone on the team, from our chefs to our architects contributed to creating a truly single-use plastic-free paradise. We look forward to welcoming visitors, rekindling their relationship with nature, and hopefully creating more advocates to protect our natural world.”
Corona Island has achieved Oceanic Global’s three-star plastic-free Blue Seal for eliminating single-use plastic and adopting sustainable operating best practices at scale. From construction to energy production, food sourcing and guest experiences on-site, sustainability is at the centre of every decision and touchpoint of Corona Island.
As a beer made with natural ingredients that was born at the beach and the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint**, Corona partnered with international nonprofit Oceanic Global to create the first Blue Verified island.
To preserve its ecosystem, exclusive access to Corona Island will only be made available by entering & winning the trip of a lifetime, set to go live in October 2022. For more details, and to learn how to book a stay on Corona Island starting Summer 2023, please visit the registration page here.
NOTES TO EDITOR
Enter-To-Win Opportunity:
Exclusive access to paradisical Corona Island will only be made available by winning once-in-a-lifetime tickets for two through a variety of enter-to-win opportunities. Further details on www.coronaafrica.com
Exclusive Island Features:
• Design and vision for the island led by international architectural and design firm, James & Mau, in partnership with local Colombian architect, Jairo Márquez.
• Guest menus created by Chilean-born Chef Christopher Carpentier, who was featured as a judge on MasterChef Colombia.
• Corona Island’s leisure programs curated by Paulina Vega, former Miss Universe, who was born on the Colombian coast.
• Educational workshops and excursions hosted as part of Oceanic Global’s “Blue School”.
**AB InBev's 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance.
• Report. Retrieved from https://www.ab-inbev.com/assets/pdfs/ABINBEV_ESG_2021_Final.pdf - page 37.
Lindile Ndwayana
Celebrity Services Africa
+27725241956 ext.
lindile@csa.global