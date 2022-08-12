Co-Founded by Actress and Philanthropist, Jane Seymour, Open Hearts Foundation Requests Grant Proposals
Trena Pitchford, Executive Director of the Open Hearts Foundation, provides an Emergency Relief Fund grant to Mending Kids with Executive Director, Isabelle Fox, and staff in 2021.
Grant funding will support U.S. based non-profits who serve women, children, and at-risk communities
I am thrilled that the Open Hearts Foundation will continue to build on the work we accomplished during the pandemic. I encourage everyone to remain committed to doing what we can to help others.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Hearts Foundation, co-founded by award-winning actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Jane Seymour, announced the latest request for proposals to provide immediate grants that will empower emerging and growing nonprofit organizations whose origins and mission are in alignment with the Open Hearts Philosophy. As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves to an epidemic, the Foundation looks toward its future grant making and returns to its original mission. The Foundation will begin accepting grant proposals from Friday, August 12, 2022 to Friday, September 2, 2022.
— Jane Seymour, Co-Founder and Board member, Open Hearts Foundation
The Foundation’s grantmaking program has invested in more than sixty charities since its inception, most recently through an Emergency Relief Fund in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving forward, the grant making program’s guidelines seek to identify nonprofits in the United States that are founded by an individual or supporting populations who have faced an adversity and are turning that adversity into an opportunity to help others. Additional guidelines, in alignment with trust-based philanthropy practices, are explained on the Foundation’s website and each proposal will require a letter of intent and a budget.
Jane Seymour, Co-Founder and Board member of the Open Hearts Foundation stated:
“I am thrilled that the Open Hearts Foundation will continue to build on the work we accomplished during the pandemic. The Foundation’s grants focus on small and emerging charities so that our funding has an enormous impact on their work helping the vulnerable communities they serve. We all have a role to play in lifting others up. I encourage everyone to remain committed to keeping our hearts open and doing what we can to help others.”
Tim Mallad, Chair of the Open Hearts Foundation’s Board of Directors, shared:
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors and partners, the Open Hearts Foundation looks forward to providing critical funding to emerging nonprofits that deliver the most basic human care to at-risk communities across the United States. The purity and spirit of the Open Hearts Philosophy empowers our work, and we look forward to sharing the impact these grants will have in the coming months. I invite others to join our community of like-minded donors, businesses, and volunteers who are working together for the greater good.”
The Open Hearts Foundation is responsible for the careful stewardship of its donors’ contributions and is requiring each non-profit to submit a brief Final Report explaining how the funds were used and the impact they achieved.
More detailed information about the Foundation’s grantmaking program can be found at https://www.openheartsfoundation.org/grant-making
About the Open Hearts Foundation
The Open Hearts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public foundation, empowers emerging and growing nonprofit organizations whose origins and mission are consistent with the precepts of the Open Hearts philosophy. The Foundation accelerates purpose through its grant making and volunteerism programs curating incredible opportunities to engage hands on with philanthropic causes. The Foundation has provided more than $1,436,545 in its grantmaking history in support of charities throughout the United States and has inspired thousands of volunteers across the globe to do what they can to help others and find their unique purpose. www.openheartsfoundation.org
Trena Pitchford
Open Hearts Foundation
+1 805-852-1367
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other