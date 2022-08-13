Bryan Cooke, Talented Art Expert, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022

“We're honored to include Bryan Cooke into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Cooke, founder of Cooke’s Crating and Fine Art Transportation, Inc., wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Bryan Cooke into our BoLAA family."

Bryan Cooke has been in the art services field for over 50 years. Deemed an art expert, he attended Claremont Graduate School and has an MFA from the University of Southern California.

Bryan’s business, Cooke’s Crating and Fine Arts Transportation, began in 1975 and specialized in art moving and storage services. His skill level has allowed him to work with celebrities and contemporary art figures. Many American museums, galleries, and collectors turn to his company for their art moving needs. He also served nine years on the International Convention of Fine Art Transporters Board, founded ARCS, the Association of Registrars & Collections Specialists, and was a co-founder of PACCIN, the Packing and Collections Care Information Network.

Besides art handling, Bryan is also an author. His book, Art Can Kill, will be available this fall and is currently available for pre-order. In his book, Cooke shares the importance of the delicacy of art handling and the process involved when caring for precious merchandise.

Bryan works alongside a high-level team of skilled individuals that creatively handle the logistics behind each art services assignment. Cooke’s Crating and Fine Art Transportation, Inc., is based in Los Angeles, California.