Interstate 84 Westbound is Closed at Exit 26 in Pike County

Dunmore, PA – Interstate 84 westbound is closed at Exit 26 (Trafton/Promised Land State Park) in Pike County for emergency bridge repairs. The detour is localized to the interchange area. Motorists should utilize Exit 26 to Promise Land State Park/Tafton and proceed to the I-84 westbound on ramp at the interchange. The estimated time of reopening is 5:00 AM.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502

