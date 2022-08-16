Reviva Labs’ Bakuchiol Plus Serum is now shipping

Reviva Labs Logo

Bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative, with benefits and few downsides offers anti-aging and hydrating benefits.

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2022 at Expo West in Anaheim California, Reviva Labs announced its Bakuchiol Plus Serum would be shipping towards the end of the second quarter. It officially debuted in early July, slipping past its scheduled launch date. Reviva’s Bakuchiol Plus Serum is currently available on revivalabs.com or on Amazon.com. Distributors and retailers should follow shortly with availability.

Reviva’s Bakuchiol Plus Serum is a potent, one step, anti-aging and hydrating product that delivers a multi-pronged approach to skincare. Bakuchiol (Babchi Extract), a natural retinol alternative, helps to visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles, increases cell turnover, and offers anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. This ingredient, used in traditional Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for centuries, has been recently recognized to offer similar effects as retinol without the occasional issues retinol users encounter.

This new serum features Bakuchiol along with Alfalfa and Artichoke extracts for additional anti-aging benefits. Alfalfa, an antioxidant rich ingredient, includes vitamins A, B, D, E, and K, chlorophyll, polyphenols, and a plethora of skin-loving minerals. Artichoke extract helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also improving skin elasticity. It helps to minimize pores, boosts collagen, and helps with moisture retention. It’s also rich in Vitamin C, making it well rounded for your overall complexion. This potent combination of ingredients help improve the skin’s appearance while boosting collagen and hydrating skin too.

“The feedback we kept hearing during development and real-world testing were: ‘unbelievable’, ‘remarkable’, ‘astonishing’, ‘miraculous’ – with zero negative reviews, we knew we had a winning product,” stated Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs.

Reviva’s Bakuchiol Plus Serum is now shipping from Reviva Labs and is available at a growing cadre of resellers and distributors. Priced at $32.00 for one ounce, this rich but light oil serum will drench skin with beneficial extracts resulting in a more youthful complexion so glowing and dewy it leaves others envious.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 49 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.

