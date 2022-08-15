Reviva Labs & Palko Services collaborate on their second one-on-one virtual tradeshow

Reviva Labs Logo

The second one-on-one virtual tradeshow, by Reviva and Palko, occurs on August 17 and 18.

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs and Palko Services have done business together for nearly five decades. Both family-oriented organizations share similar core values and pride themselves on offering top-level customer service. During the pandemic, Reviva and Palko debuted their first One-on-One Virtual Tradeshow to great success. Their second virtual show collaboration occurs this month (Aug 17 & 18).

“Our one-on-one show offers a quick, intimate discussion with Reviva’s team direct with retailers supported by Palko,” said Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. The virtual show utilizes Zoom to connect Palko, Reviva, and retailers for a quick 15-minute discussion about updated or newly launched Reviva products. Retailers can ask questions and in appreciation of their booking an appointment and attending, retailers are rewarded with special show-based promotional offers.

The second Reviva & Palko One-on-One Virtual Tradeshow takes place on August 17th and 18th and retailers can book an appointment now by visiting https://www.revivalabs.com/join-reviva-and-palko-one-on-one/ or by contacting their Palko Services sales representative.

About Palko Services

Established in 1984 by Jim and Debbie Palko, Palko Services is a Family Owned and Operated, Nationwide Distributor of Natural Health products. In January, their children Steve Palko and Sally Jo Reagor officially became second generation owners and vowed to continue their parents’ legacy of great customer service, fast order processing, low minimums and running the business based on ethics, faith and strong personal relationships. Palko Services currently offers over 8,500 products from 300 brands to Natural Product retailers nationwide from our Northwest Indiana distribution center. Learn more about Palko Services at www.palkoservices.com.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 49 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.