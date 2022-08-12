Wanted Suspect Sought

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 46 year-old Donnell Peterson, of Southeast, DC. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Peterson can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.