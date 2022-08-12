Submit Release
Lihue Airport public parking lot repaving project set to begin

LIHUE – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation-Airports Division (HDOT-A) alerts the public to a major repaving project at the Lihue Airport (LIH).

The project to repave the public parking lot fronting LIH is set to begin on Monday, August 15. It is expected to last 4-5 months.

The work will be done in phases, during which 60 stalls will be closed for three days at a time for paving and restriping. There are 578 stalls in the public parking area. There will be no public stalls added, but the gravel parking area for employees will now be paved.

The hours of work will be from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The project cost is $2.4 million and the total area to be paved is 35,500 square yards.

HDOT-A advises anyone using LIH to get dropped off and appreciates the public’s patience while the needed work is being done.

