Jesse Mills, MD, Award-Winning Men's Health Book Author, Explains Effective Birth Control Method for Men and Women

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Mills, MD, Men’s Health Specialist, discusses performing vasectomies, the most effective birth control method for men and women, and the misconceptions following the procedure.

A vasectomy is a form of male birth control in which the sperm supply is cut from the semen. “What it is, is a 10–15-minute outpatient office-based procedure which represents the most effective permanent birth control for both men and women,” explains Dr. Mills.

According to research, only 9% of sexually active men in the United States get vasectomies. This revelation is partly due to misinformation and myths about a man's performance after a vasectomy. The biggest misconceptions are that it is painful and will lower libido.

“As more men realize they can take part in the baby-making decision, more couples will likely lean into a vasectomy. It won't decrease a man's ejaculation or sensation of orgasm. It won't decrease his testosterone or kill his libido.” says Dr. Mills.

Vasectomies have been around since ancient Egypt but really gained US popularity in the 60s and remain the most effective form of birth control today. In addition to the procedure's effectiveness, it does not have to be permanent. "Indeed, for all the vasectomies I perform, my surgical training and experience allow me to reverse vasectomies and restore fertility to men and couples whose life plans are ready to welcome another baby!" concludes Dr. Mills.

Jesse Mills, MD has had a medical practice devoted solely to men’s health since 2008 and specializes mainly in andrology and urology practices. He founded the first comprehensive men’s clinic in Colorado, the Center for Men’s Health at TUCC, in 2013, and founded the Men’s Clinic at UCLA, where he currently serves as director, in 2016. In his role with UCLA Health, Dr. Mills serves as a medical consultant to the LA Lakers and LA Dodgers. He is also on the faculty of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is a full-time professor of urology at UCLA. He sees over 3,000 new patients yearly for conditions as diverse as low testosterone, erectile dysfunction, male infertility, and Peyronie’s Disease and lectures internationally on men’s health topics. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and book chapters that may cure the average reader of insomnia. His clinical specialties revolve around men's health and include male hormone management, sexual and ejaculatory dysfunction, male fertility, and Peyronie's disease. He also has a special interest in restoring fertility and sexuality in men with spinal cord injuries.

