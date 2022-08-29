New Book Allows Children to Have Fun While Learning

Submit Release
UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Much literature has been written about the difficulty young children have understanding and controlling their emotions. Sometimes, the simpler the better. Now, a new book, BALLOON BREATH by Amanda Given, offers a simple tale for pre-schoolers 2 to 5 years old and their caregivers to help children open up and deal with their feelings.

In the book, Lonnie is frustrated with the behavior of his brother Curly, who has taken his blanket and dominated the channels on the TV without consideration of his brother. Lonnie feels like he is going to explode with anger.

Fortunately, his favorite babysitter Scarlett comes over and instills happiness into the atmosphere with fun activities like eating, pretending to be lions, going to the upbeat sunroom – anything to create a cheerful mood.

The essence of the book lies in Scarlett’s advice for coping with heavy feelings: “Sit crisscross applesauce. Take a deep breath in and exhale all the air out.”

The book is perfect for caregivers of all varieties, as it was written “to help children and their guardians manage their big emotions,” says the author, whose charming story is complemented with colorful and playful illustrations.

“I’ve already read this book to my preschool class (2-to-3-year-olds) and they love it,” says school teacher Brianna. “The illustrations are colorful, and the storyline is simple enough for little ones to follow. I also enjoy that this book has a little lesson plan/activity guide at the end.”

As Brianna mentions, the book also includes fun and easy activities for parents, guardians, teachers and children to reinforce the message. Reviewers say their children loved the book, found it easy to understand, and couldn’t get enough of it.

BALLOON BREATH is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.

About the Author

Amanda Given lives with her family on the north shore of Massachusetts and wrote Balloon Breath to help children and their caregivers manage their big emotions. She teaches yoga and meditation to children and teens and enjoys ocean activities, hikes, reading and travel. Visit www.amandagiven.com.

