Celebrating National Community Health Center Week

August 7 - 13, 2022, marks the annual celebration of the National Community Health Center Week, honoring the extraordinary contributions our Community Health Centers provide to every community across the nation.

In Boston, there are 22 Community Health Centers serving Downtown Boston, Dorchester, Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, East Boston, Roslindale, Allston-Brighton, Fenway, Charlestown, North End, South Boston, Chinatown, and Mattapan.

Community Health Centers serve as the beacon of strength, service, and care in their communities. This National Health Center Week honors those front-line providers, staff, and beloved patients who lost their lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. From the very beginning of the crisis, Community Health Centers began finding groundbreaking ways to provide preventative and primary care to their patients.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing National Community Health Centers Week, honoring our critically important Health Care Centers that keep our communities healthy and thriving.

Here are a list of Community Health Centers in Boston: