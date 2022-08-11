Submit Release
City Council Recognizes National Purple Heart Day

National Purple Heart Day, observed on August 7 every year, commemorates the creation of the oldest American military decoration for military merit. It is a day when Americans remember and honor the brave men and women who were wounded on the battlefield or paid the supreme sacrifice with their lives.

The Purple Heart is awarded to U.S. service members who are wounded, killed in combat or died while a prisoner of war (POW). It honors and recognizes the bravery and sacrifices of the men and women who served this country.

Notable Purple Heart recipients include Senator John McCain, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Secretary of State Colin Powell, as well as President John F. Kennedy.

The Purple Heart Foundation was founded in 1957 as a non-profit that raises funds to support our nation’s veterans and their families. They fund important programs to help veterans recover and rehabilitate, provide academic scholarships, counseling services, financial, occupational and health education to military veterans and their families, and support research efforts and resources for veteran issues facing Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

On Wednesday, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing National Purple Heart Day, honoring those who were wounded in combat or made the supreme sacrifice in service to our country.

