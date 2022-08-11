Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,911 in the last 365 days.

American Rescue Plan Projects

See how Boston is using our federal stimulus funds for unprecedented investments in housing, economic opportunity, climate & mobility, health, and more.

As of July 31, 2022$551.7 million has been budgeted to continue the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help drive an equitable recovery for all Boston residents. The City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation totals almost $560 million, of which $95 million is earmarked for revenue replacement over FY22 to FY23 that supports the City's annual operating budget.  $7 million remains unbudgeted. 

 

You just read:

American Rescue Plan Projects

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.