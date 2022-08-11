American Rescue Plan Projects

See how Boston is using our federal stimulus funds for unprecedented investments in housing, economic opportunity, climate & mobility, health, and more.

As of July 31, 2022, $551.7 million has been budgeted to continue the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help drive an equitable recovery for all Boston residents. The City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation totals almost $560 million, of which $95 million is earmarked for revenue replacement over FY22 to FY23 that supports the City's annual operating budget. $7 million remains unbudgeted.