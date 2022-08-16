Igus Expert Scheduled to Speak at IMTS
Intelligent monitoring as a solution for unplanned downtime to be focus of talkSMART PLASTICS FROM IGUS, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patterson, igus® smart plastics industry manager, will be a guest speaker at the International Manufacturing Technology Show in September. Patterson will be sharing his insights on intelligent monitoring at the conference on Monday, September 12.
Avoid Unplanned Downtime With Intelligent Monitoring
Monday, September 12 • 11:00 AM - 11:55 AM (CST)
McCormick Place, West Building - W196-B
IMTS 2022 will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 12 through September 17. Visitors can plan to attend the conference on the IMTS website.
During his presentation, Patterson will demonstrate how monitoring components that support predictive maintenance can be integrated to improve productivity, reduce downtime and boost revenue. With igus since 2013, Patterson has nearly two decades of experience within the industrial automation product industry.
Predictive maintenance drives down costs
Unplanned manufacturing downtime costs industrial manufacturers an estimated $50 billion every year. Intelligent monitoring, or predictive maintenance, is one of the newest industry trends. Monitoring systems that support planned maintenance programs are now available for many more components, reducing the need for unplanned stoppages.
Smart plastics from igus allow manufacturers to install components in energy chain systems, cables, and even bearings that include connectivity and sensors. The components transmit information that predicts service life, measures wear and stress, and notifies customers when they need to be replaced or require servicing.
Intelligent plastics can be used in any industrial environment and offer significant benefits. Besides reduced downtime, the "tech up, cost down" advantages include extending service life, increasing overall plant efficiency, securing integration into Industry 4.0, decreasing spare parts storage costs, and reducing maintenance through early warning detection.
Worldwide industry professionals
IMTS is the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the United States. It is held every other year in Chicago, where professionals in manufacturing technology learn about the latest in products and services. Industry experts from around the globe witness the latest innovations in digital and traditional manufacturing and find solutions that help solve their manufacturing challenges and improve efficiency.
Patterson's discussion will be one of 19 sessions dedicated to Industry 4.0. Some of the other tracks at IMTS include automation, plant and drives, plant operations, supply chain, and systems integration.
