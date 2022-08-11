Trooper-Involved Shooting Near I-17 and Grant Street

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at approximately 7:38 p.m., an AZDPS trooper attempted to stop a white Dodge Challenger on Interstate 10 near Interstate 17 in Phoenix. The Dodge Challenger continued south on I-17, exiting at Grant Street and striking a concrete divider.

The suspect driver fled on foot, shot at the trooper, and the trooper returned fire. The suspect fired rounds at a second and third trooper in the area.

AZDPS SWAT and on-scene troopers took the suspect into custody in the area of 22nd Avenue and Hadley Street.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Douglas L. Clifton, of Phoenix, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clifton was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Attempted first degree murder (3 counts)

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (3 counts)

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (3 counts)

One trooper sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.