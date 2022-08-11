iNNOPOWER Launches Kickstarter for Solar Panel that Transforms into a Camping Table
The most powerful 100W and 200W solar panel that can charge electronic devices on the go while serving as a lightweight, sturdy table or workspaceBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is facing many problems such as the energy crisis, oil prices soaring, war disasters and environmental pollution. Renewable energy resources like solar energy can help. Solar, as the lowest-cost and most easily deployed clean energy, is ready to play a leading role in achieving climate neutrality as well as saving money.
iNNOPOWER has developed a new solar panel that collects energy from the sun more efficiently and converts into a portable camping table in a matter of seconds. The solar panel is lightweight and easy to transport, making it perfect for any outdoor activity. This is an ideal solution for people who love spending time outdoors and want to have access to renewable energy resources and extra tabletop surface.
iNNOPOWER was founded by a group of innovators who specialize in providing solutions to high-tech universalization. They have focused their innovative power on solving the battery life problem of customers' mobile devices with professional power sources in a cleaner, safer, more portable and more stable way.
"Our goal is to get rid of the anxiety and lack of battery power that our customers experience and to finally realize electricity independence, liberated from the constraints of being tethered to a house or the grid," said a spokesperson for iNNOPOWER.
The iNNOPOWER foldable solar table is the perfect solution for anyone who loves spending time outdoors. When unfolded, the solar panel can be used to quickly harness solar energy. With the connection of a junction box, it fast charges electronic essentials like cell phones, cameras, tablets and more. It also works with almost all backup power stations to store additional electricity for emergencies.
The tilt angle of a solar panel has a crucial role in the amount of energy the solar panel can produce efficiently. There is a difference of about 25 percent of solar energy produced between iNNOPOWER’s optimal angle and non-optimal angle of other competitors. iNNOPOWER's innovative angle design provides the most efficient possible tilt for solar panels to maximize energy production. The rigorous algorithms are complemented by an independent adjustment device that allows for fine-tuning it just right! A solar panel tilted at the optimal angle generates the most efficient and environmentally friendly energy possible.
The iNNOPOWER solar charger is a highly efficient charger that uses monocrystalline silicon to reach a conversion rate of 22.7%. This results in a much more powerful solar-powered charger that won't leave anyone stranded. The accompanying junction box and portable power station are available for you to add on to consummate your solar power plant system.
In just a few seconds, the panel converts to a table which can be anything from a mobile workspace to a dining table under the stars. With a weight capacity of 30kg, the table is strong and versatile enough to handle any task. The table is lightweight and easily portable at only 4.5kg or 9kg and one inch thick.
The iNNOPOWER tabletop panel has inbuilt zippers for combining multiple tables to create a greater surface area. The three-fold design, hook and loop closure and zipper make it easy to splice and expand the surface. The seams of the panel are manually sewn, ensuring the natural stitching and fit and adding a retro touch to the panels, reflecting the harmony between humans and nature. The surface is also water-resistant and easy to clean.
Visit the Kickstarter campaign to learn more about iNNOPOWER's solar camping table and how to support this innovative product!
Anita Chow
iNNOPOWER
+86 135 3527 9391
anita@innopower.com