Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,913 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 2100 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 4:11 pm, a driver operating a Nissan Altima was traveling southeast on Virginia Avenue, NW, after exiting the 23rd Street underpass. A pedestrian, outside of a crosswalk, began to cross Virginia Avenue from E Street northbound. The Nissan struck the pedestrian, in the roadway, causing significant injuries.

 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 66 year-old Timothy Fingarson, of Charles Town, West Virginia.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 2100 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.