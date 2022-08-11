Traffic Fatality: 2100 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 4:11 pm, a driver operating a Nissan Altima was traveling southeast on Virginia Avenue, NW, after exiting the 23rd Street underpass. A pedestrian, outside of a crosswalk, began to cross Virginia Avenue from E Street northbound. The Nissan struck the pedestrian, in the roadway, causing significant injuries.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 66 year-old Timothy Fingarson, of Charles Town, West Virginia.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.