Jeremy Goldman, a lawyer in the San Francisco city attorney’s office who fought to end cash bail in the city and took part in the legal challenge to the state’s ban on same-sex marriage, won confirmation Wednesday to the state Court of Appeal.
Aug 10, 2022
You just read:
S.F. lawyer who fought to end cash bail wins confirmation to state appeals court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.