Traffic Pattern Change on the Route 22 Summit Interchange Project in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers, of Hollidaysburg, PA, will switch traffic patterns on Monday, August 15, at the Cresson Summit Interchange project on Route 22 in Cresson Township, Cambria County.

On Monday, the contractor will switch traffic control on Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway) at the Summit Interchange. Traffic will be switched, and the eastbound lanes will now be closed. Ramps toward Route 22 toward Ebensburg will also be closed.



A four-mile detour will be placed for the ramp work that will direct traffic east on Route 22 to Route 4001 at the Gallitzin Interchange. Motorists are advised to use caution driving through all work zones.



This overall $7.3 million project includes removal of the existing concrete roadway and sub-base, and replacing it with new concrete, overlay and bridge dams. All work will be completed on this project by late-November 2022.



Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101






