Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,869 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT District Office Parking Lot to Close for Fog Sealing

Clearfield, PA The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its District Office parking lot located at 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield, will be closed Friday, August 12, for fog sealing. The office will be open for normal operations.

Visitors may park in the cul-de-sacs on either side of PennDOT drive. They are asked not to park along the side of either access road leading up the hill to the office or in the parking lots of neighboring businesses.

Visitors should walk through the grassy areas and on the sidewalks on their way to the main entrance to not damage the fog coat application or their footwear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Timothy Nebgen, (814) 765-0598

# # #


You just read:

PennDOT District Office Parking Lot to Close for Fog Sealing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.