Benthic Mats: Harmful Algal Bloom Examples

Harmful algal blooms may also occur as benthic mats. These mats grow on the bottom of the waterbody and may detach and float downstream. They are found in both standing and flowing water. These photos are all from Zion National Park.
There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,867 in the last 365 days.
Harmful algal blooms may also occur as benthic mats. These mats grow on the bottom of the waterbody and may detach and float downstream. They are found in both standing and flowing water. These photos are all from Zion National Park.