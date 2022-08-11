Traffic signal on Sheridan's Coffeen Avenue to be upgraded

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan, a contract to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan for the amount of $647,060.40.

Funds for this project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, August 15.

The signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street is a non-typical 5 way intersection.

The intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic. These upgrades will increase the safety and functionality of the non-typical intersection.

The sidewalk corners will also be upgraded to meet current pedestrian ADA requirements.

Traffic control will vary depending on the location and nature of the work taking place. A minimum of 2-way, uninterrupted traffic flow on Coffeen Avenue will be maintained for the duration of the project.

The current signal will remain operational while the new system is installed and activated.

The contract completion date is June 30, 2023.

Intersection of Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street signal upgrade.