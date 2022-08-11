Connections GRP selects GBG and Associates as MarComm Agency
Very few communications agencies can compete with Georgi’s understanding of resort developers, owner services and timeshare owners/hotel guests with a 360 0 view.””RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod-Gordon 760-803-4522
— Anthony Link, CEO/ Connections Group, Inc.
Connections Contact: Anthony Link (561) 414-4302
Southern California-based GBG and Associates, Inc. with a client portfolio in industries that include vacation ownership, resorts, cannabis, professional services, health care, and tourism, has been selected by ConnectionsGRP to serve as its MarComm Agency.
ConnectionsGRP helps properties digitize and personalize the internal and external guest communication journey.
Anthony Link, CEO/ Connections Group, Inc. said “Georgi Bohrod-Gordon and GBG & Associates is our choice for getting the word out about our exceptional technology ensuring customers/guests seamless communication through integration with the most favored communications platforms such as SMS and What’s App. Very few communications agencies can compete with Georgi’s understanding of resort developers, owner services and timeshare owners/hotel guests with a 360 0 view.”
Georgi Bohrod Gordon RRP, Principal GBG & Associates, added “ConnectionsGRP is ahead of the curve when it comes to ComTech Automation. Their goal to streamline omni-channel communications is already being integrated into various other established platforms to further enhance the guest experience pre-stay, onsite and post-stay. We are proud to be part of their team to share the news about implementing conversational marketing at resorts worldwide.”
GBG & Associates offers nearly three decades of expertise in public relations, member communications and marketing. With a proven track record in building brand identification and new business development through public relations and marketing strategies, GBG & Associates has created and implemented a wealth of tactical marketing, advertising and public relations plans for resorts, hotels, timeshare resorts, resort developers, fractional properties, private residence clubs, cannabis businesses and those suppliers who market to these industries.
GBG & Associates
GBG & Associates specializes in the seamless integration of multiple marketing and public relations toward the effective fulfillment of client business goals. Founded in San Diego by Georgi Bohrod Gordon, RRP, the company has created and implemented a wealth of strategic marketing, advertising and public relations programs for hotels, timeshare resorts, resort developers, small businesses, service providers, trade associations and travel industry corporations. For more information on GBG & Associates please contact Georgi Bohrod Gordon at 760-803-4522. Follow on Twitter @GeorgiBG, GBG and Associates Facebook or visit the web site at www.gbgandassociates.com
ConnectionsGRP
ConnectionsGRP was designed to provide a more consultative approach to Resorts/Vacation Rentals/Properties that want to effectively engage their guests in a smart, meaningful way. Thei CPaaS technology facilitates omni-channel communication throughout the entire guest journey, from reservations to guest remarketing providing a competitive edge with modular multi-touch ComTech Solutions.
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
6198087788 ext.
email us here