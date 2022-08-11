Gov. Kemp: Workwear Retailer Duluth Trading Company Creates More Than 300 New Jobs in Bartow County

GEORGIA, August 11 - Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casual wear, workwear, and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County.

"We are excited to welcome an iconic brand in Duluth Trading Company to the Peach State," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We are confident this new facility will begin a prosperous relationship with the people of Bartow County as Duluth expands to meet the distribution needs of our modern economy. Georgia's prime location and robust infrastructure allows companies to distribute products to 80 percent of the U.S. market in less than two days of drive time or two hours by plane."

Duluth Trading is based in Wisconsin and serves as a problem-solution workwear destination. Known for its humorous marketing and focus on high-quality customer service, the company operates primarily online with 65 retail locations, including one in Kennesaw, Georgia.

"We are thrilled to open Duluth Trading’s first-ever automated fulfillment center in Adairsville, Georgia," said Sam Sato, President and CEO, Duluth Trading. "With an expanded fulfillment network and state-of-the-art robotics, this new facility positions us to better serve our customers nationwide all while adding hundreds of new jobs to the Bartow County community."

Duluth Trading’s new facility will be located at the Ashley Capital building at 400 International Parkway in Adairsville. The facility is the retailer’s first-of-its-kind automated distribution and fulfillment center. It serves as a major investment towards the retailer’s digital growth and expansion, to better serve customers and its nation-wide footprint of brick-and-mortar stores. Duluth Trading will be hiring for a variety of positions, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal fulfillment center warehouse associates. Interested individuals should apply at www.duluthtrading.com/careers.

"We know that Duluth Trading had excellent options, which makes this announcement even more meaningful for Adairsville-Bartow County. There are many aspects of our region that make businesses successful, particularly our talented citizens and transportation corridors," said Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson. "Adding to that, the caliber of Duluth’s innovations in technology and strategy, along with their excellent reputation, surely will quicken their success. We look forward to a great partnership."

"This announcement is great news for metro Atlanta and we welcome Duluth Trading Company’s investment in Bartow County," said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. "Metro Atlanta’s expertise in logistics coupled with an infrastructure designed to reach major population centers creates undoubted access for Duluth Trading Company to grow. Additionally, Atlanta’s strength as a technology hub will be a great asset to Duluth Trading Company as they implement the latest supply chain technology solutions."

Project Manager Mellissa Takeuchi represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

"Duluth Trading is a unique, recognizable national brand, and we are excited they have chosen Georgia for their first distribution center of its kind for the company," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Georgia’s logistics industry created the third most jobs last fiscal year. Our logistics advantage is further supplemented by the Georgia Center of Innovation, which works to foster growth in key industries using research-driven strategies and a wide network of public and private partners. Congratulations to our partners in Bartow County and metro Atlanta for bringing new jobs and opportunities to their communities."

Georgia Quick Start, provided through the Technical College System of Georgia, is the top-ranked workforce training program in the nation. The program helps assess workers, train new employees on unique processes on projects, and develop customized job-specific training using the most current techniques and media.

About Duluth Trading Company

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. and its growing portfolio of brands – Duluth, AKHG™ and Best Made® – cater to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the “Superior Standard,” and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the “No Bull Guarantee.” To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.