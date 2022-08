2022-08-11 14:16:14.6 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Franklin

2022-08-11 14:16:14.6

A winning Missouri Lottery “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Fastrip, 4700 South Point Road, in Franklin. The prize was claimed at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on July 10.

“Triple Bonus Crossword” is a $5 game with more than $5.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional prizes of $100,000.

In FY21, players in Franklin County won more than $28.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.1 million in commission and bonuses, and more than $3.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.