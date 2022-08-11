LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO CELEBRITY AND INFLUENCER PETS VIRTUAL GIFTING LOUNGE EXPERIENCE
“LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of brands and talent to build brand awareness; all while connecting both to build ongoing relationships and partnerships.'”LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co created an exclusive virtual gifting experience to celebrate the top celebrities and influencer pets.
LE & Co gifted an amazing range of fifty celebrities and top influencers such as Akbar Gbajabiamila (NinjaWarrior), Autumn Calabrese(), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), (This Is Us),Carly Lawrence(Influencer), Charlie Townsend(Actor Disney's "TOTS"), Jackie Jacobson (Actress Netflix,“Malibu Rescue”), Obba Babatunde (CBS’ S.W.A.T.), Victoria Konefal (Days of Our Lives), Juju Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs) and many more top influencers averaging over 500K Followers.
LE & Co created the perfect PR gifting experience with pet products provided by Alaskins, Ollie, Nuleaf Naturals, True Blue Pets, Bonne et Filou and a collection of toys from other partnering brands.
“LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of brands and talent to build brand awareness; all while connecting both to build ongoing relationships and partnerships," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy. "As brands are looking to pivot and keep their growth moving forward in 2022, we created a unique way to aid in building each brand through our virtual gifting experiences. Brands and talent need to look outside the box and we're here to help. We also take great pride in partnering with foundations for each of our events to give back.”
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, social media platforms and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment.
