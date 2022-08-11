Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,900 in the last 365 days.

LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO CELEBRITY AND INFLUENCER PETS VIRTUAL GIFTING LOUNGE EXPERIENCE

Actor Emmy Perry's Dog Rufus

Pet Influencers Tinkerbelle and Belle

Actor Adrian Dev's Dog Bella

“LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of brands and talent to build brand awareness; all while connecting both to build ongoing relationships and partnerships.'”
— Luxury Experience & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy
LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co created an exclusive virtual gifting experience to celebrate the top celebrities and influencer pets.

LE & Co gifted an amazing range of fifty celebrities and top influencers such as Akbar Gbajabiamila (NinjaWarrior), Autumn Calabrese(), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), (This Is Us),Carly Lawrence(Influencer), Charlie Townsend(Actor Disney's "TOTS"), Jackie Jacobson (Actress Netflix,“Malibu Rescue”), Obba Babatunde (CBS’ S.W.A.T.), Victoria Konefal (Days of Our Lives), Juju Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs) and many more top influencers averaging over 500K Followers.

LE & Co created the perfect PR gifting experience with pet products provided by Alaskins, Ollie, Nuleaf Naturals, True Blue Pets, Bonne et Filou and a collection of toys from other partnering brands.

“LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of brands and talent to build brand awareness; all while connecting both to build ongoing relationships and partnerships," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy. "As brands are looking to pivot and keep their growth moving forward in 2022, we created a unique way to aid in building each brand through our virtual gifting experiences. Brands and talent need to look outside the box and we're here to help. We also take great pride in partnering with foundations for each of our events to give back.”

About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, social media platforms and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment.

Melissa McAvoy
Luxury Experience & Co
+1 310-779-8501
mmcavoy@luxuryexperienceco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO CELEBRITY AND INFLUENCER PETS VIRTUAL GIFTING LOUNGE EXPERIENCE

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.