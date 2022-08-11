the Blended Festival promo code is "RSVP" the Blended Festival tampa promo code is "rsvp" the Blended Festival san diego promo code is "rsvp" the Blended Festival nashville promo code 2022 is "rsvp" the Blended Festival austin promo code 2022 is "rsvp"

Blended Festival 2022 Wine and Music Festival” — Best 2022 Events in San Diego, Austin, Tampa and Nashville

FLORIDA, TAMPA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blended Festival 2022 is here and will be in 4 locations this year. The Blended Music Festival Austin, The Blended Music Festival San Diego, The Blended Music Festival Tampa, and The Blended Music Festival Nashville. Discount Blended Festival 2022 Tickets and Passes are on sale now and the Blended Festival promo code is "RSVP" for discount general admission, VIP, all-inclusive, 1-day, 2-day passes.Like a fine wine? our talent lineup is a curated blend, with something for everyone to enjoy. The main stage kicks off at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The format in earlier hours will feature local DJs and bands, setting the mood for a wine-centric “day drinking” event. As the party progresses into evening hours, festival-goers can expect live shows by some of the biggest names in Country, Pop, and EDM music. Our lineup compliments the overall Blended experience.The event series will be hosted at legendary venues such as the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) f1 Track in Austin, The Spanish Landing Park in San Diego, the Bicentennial Capital State Park in Nashville, and Perry Harvey Parkin Tampa.Blended Festival will host world-renowned artists such as Kaskade, The Chainsmokers, Lil John, Fetty Wap, Loud Luxury, S!ck!ck, Breland, G-Eazy, Galantis, Borgeous, Mariag Angeliq, Wuki, Marc e Bassy, Black Killer, Friend Zone!, The Spazmatics. The events will be held in September, October, and November as a series. Don't forget to use the Blended Festival 2022 discount promo code when purchasing your tickets to see these amazing shows.

