New Bitcoin ATM opens in Doylestown, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Doylestown, PA. The new machine is located in Shell - Gas Station at 1807 S Easton Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901. The Bitcoin ATM is conveniently placed at the back of the store, on the right from the entrance. This Bitcoin ATM is available seven days and is servicing the entire township of Doylestown as well as the entire Lehigh Valley.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Doylestown to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local Shell - Gas Station. Transactions are instant and no pre-registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks now operate 2 Bitcoin ATMs in Doylestown, Bitcoin ATMs are located at:
Shell - Gas Station at
Address: 1807 S Easton Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Opening hours: 24/7
Global Gas Station at
Address: 3611 North Easton Road, Doylestown, PA, 18902.
Opening hours: 24/7
Both Bitcoin ATMs allow customers to Buy Bitcoin for cash or Sell bitcoin for cash.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Doylestown, Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Doylestown uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
How to buy Bitcoin in Doylestown