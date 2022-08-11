Route 19 Banksville Road Shoulder Restrictions Underway in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder restrictions are underway on Banksville Road (Route 19) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Shoulder restrictions will occur as needed on Banksville Road in both directions between Dormont Avenue and Banksville Avenue weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late September. Crews will conduct subsurface utility location work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

