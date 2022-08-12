Sustainable physical presence still a priority for companies

Are companies investing in a sustainable physical presence? CEO Yogesh Shah

A majority of tech executives, led by those from the U.S., tell iResearch Services that a sustainable and accessible physical presence is an ongoing priority.

It may be that tech companies work more efficiently in a central location and so they need a sustainable central location more than those in other sectors.” — Yogesh Shah, CEO, iResearch Services

LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sustainable physical presence is still a priority for most technology companies, according to a new sustainability in tech report.

With the COVID pandemic lockdowns forcing many employees to work from home, survey respondents were asked if their companies were planning to invest in a sustainable physical presence in the future.

A total of 550 Technology business leaders from 11 countries were interviewed for the How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? from leading thought leadership specialist, iResearch Services.

A majority of tech executives in all 11 countries agreed a sustainable and accessible physical presence was an ongoing priority for them. The most positive responses (78%) came in the United States, followed by 74% in Japan, 64% in India and 62% in China.

iResearch Services’ Chef Executive Officer, Yogesh Shah, says, “With workers being away from the office for so long, there have been questions raised about whether working from home is here to stay. But this survey seems to indicate that tech companies still see their future as being office-based.

“It may be that tech companies work more efficiently in a central location and so they need a sustainable central location more than those in other sectors.”

The survey shows that the priority for a central office remains, but progress had slowed in France according to 54% of respondents, and 44% in Italy.

UK priorities seem to be in line with the new world of hybrid/remote working, however. One in 10 business leaders in both the UK and Italy said a sustainable and accessible physical presence was not a post-pandemic priority, the highest total.

How Sustainable is Tech? is one of many industry reports from iResearch Services exploring sustainability and the future of work.

