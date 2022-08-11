Visit IDOI at the 2022 Illinois State Fair for Consumer Tips on Insurance

Chicago - The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) table is in the Lieutenant Governor's tentat the 2022 Illinois State Fair. IDOI staff will provide information about various types of insurance, from health and homeowners to auto and life.





"Our Get Covered Illinois team will share information about Special Enrollment Periods for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace, and IDOI staff will give general tips about property insurance coverage, including flood insurance," said IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus. "We're looking forward to engaging with Illinois insurance consumers at the state fair this year."





Consumers who visit the IDOI table can share what insurance means to them to get a gift bag.





The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) protects Illinois insurance consumers by working to ensure that all entities regulated by IDOI are in compliance with state and federal laws, and by informing consumers about their rights under those laws. IDOI provides consumers with information about insurance and investigates complaints about insurance plans, companies, brokers, and agents. IDOI also regulates the Illinois insurance industry's market behavior and financial solvency.



