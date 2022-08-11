Submit Release
Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents musician David G. Smith on Aug. 14

GALESBURG, ILLINOIS, August 11 - The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series welcomes back David G. Smith on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.


An internationally acclaimed songwriter, David G. Smith's music spans many genres. His songs have been featured in programing by the Travel Channel, Lifetime Network and TNT. A solo acoustic performer with a lyric-intensive style, his voice ranges from dirt-funk to intimate. His set will include elements of folk, Americana, country and blues music. He last appeared at the Songbag Concert Series in 2019.


The Aug. 14 Sandburg Songbag performance will take place in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m. with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested to help offset the cost of the performance.


The 2022 Sandburg Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site.


Upcoming performances include:

  • Sept. 11: Fiddling poet Ken Waldman
  • Oct. 9: Folk, rock, oldies artists Dance Hall Doves
  • Nov. 13: Multi-instrumentalist Charlie Hayes
Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs. The concert series takes its name from Sandburg's book "The American Songbag" published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.

