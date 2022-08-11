Air Quality permits under review for August 11

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Lyon County

NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P., Rock Rapids Terminal, 3025 Highway 9 South, Rock Rapids.

The application was submitted to operate their existing refined petroleum pipelines (SIC 4613) and transportation services (SIC 4789) facility. The public comment period ends Sept. 10.

Muscatine County

Bayer CropScience LP, 2500 Wiggins Road, Muscatine.

The application was submitted to operate their existing pesticides and agricultural chemicals facility. The public comment period ends Sept. 10.

Polk County

Metro Methane Recovery Facility, 12161 NE 12th Ave., Mitchellville.

The Title V renewal application was submitted to operate their existing conversion of landfill gas to electric power facility, (SIC 4911) (NAICS 221119). The public comment period ends Sept. 9.