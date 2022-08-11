Submit Release
DNR enforcement actions for August 11

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

 

Consent Orders
A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Cerro Gordo County
Mason City Community School District
Cease all illegal discharges to a water of the state; comply with all terms of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Washington County
David Horras
Properly dispose of solid waste remaining on site at a sanitary landfill; comply with all solid waste and open burning laws in the future; and pay a $6,400 administrative penalty.

 

Administrative Orders
Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Muscatine County
Newt’s Cafe
Submit all required monthly operation reports; maintain a nitrate level below 10 mg/L in the finished drinking water; conduct monthly nitrate and coliform bacteria testing of the finished drinking water and submit test documentation; post a public notice of the violations detailed in this order; retain a certified drinking water operator; and pay a $1,500 administrative penalty.

 

Amendments

Palo Alto County
City of Emmetsburg
Complete improvements to the water treatment facility by Dec. 21, 2026.

