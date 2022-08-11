Submit Release
State certifies state record Cubera Snapper

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Cubera Snapper (Lutjanus cyanopterus).

Thomas M. Madsen of Byram, N.J. caught the 58-pound, 8-ounce fish offshore of Hatteras on Aug. 3.

The previous state record Cubera Snapper weighed 58 pounds and was caught offshore of Beaufort Inlet in 2016.

Madsen’s fish measured 49.5 inches total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail) and had a 41-inch girth.

The fish was landed using a Shimano jigging rod, and a Diawa Saltist reel with 80-pound test.

Madsen was fishing with Captain Tyler Fleetwood onboard Sea Dream Fishing Charters out of Hatteras.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.

Download photos of Madsen and his fish at https://deq.nc.gov/state-record-cubera-snapper.

