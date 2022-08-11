RGV Agents Rescue Injured and Lost Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents locate nine lost migrants, including one suffering from a leg injury.

On August 9, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents responded to a call for assistance from a subject who advised she was lost and suffering from a leg injury. MCS riverine units and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area and were able to locate the injured migrant along with four additional subjects from Nicaragua. The injured female was evaluated by an Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT) agent and transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents responded to a 911 emergency call from lost subjects on a ranch near Sarita, Texas on August 8. Agents conducted a search and located two migrants from Honduras and El Salvador. A National Guard helicopter assisted the agents in locating a third lost subject from Mexico. All migrants were found in good health and transported to the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint.

On August 10, Harlingen agents responded and located a Honduran national after he placed a 911 emergency call near Raymondville, Texas.

Later that evening, Rio Grande City Station agents requested emergency medical services for a juvenile subject suffering from seizures near Roma. EMS transported the Honduran migrant along with her mother to the hospital for medical evaluation. In addition, an MCS EMT agent evaluated a Salvadoran migrant with a possible broken ankle after she was apprehended near Hidalgo, Texas. The subject was transported to a medical facility for further treatment and evaluation.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

With the extreme heat south Texas is experiencing, individuals lost or left behind in desolate areas are at risk of serious injury, dehydration, heat stroke, and death. RGV urges migrants not to place their lives at risk attempting to cross illegally.

