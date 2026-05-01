Felony child sex offender is 1,000th apprehension this year for Border Patrol Tampa Station

TAMPA – A Trinidadian man who was convicted of five felony child sex offenses in Hillsborough County, Fla., is the 1,000th apprehension this fiscal year for U.S Border Patrol Tampa Station. Tampa Station is well ahead of their 2025 pace for apprehending criminal aliens.

Border Patrol agents arrested Troy Antonio Baldeo, 60, a registered sex offender most recently of Tampa on April 17. Agents worked with the Florida Department of Probation and Parole to arrest Baldeo.

Baldeo initially attempted to evade prosecution on the child sex offense charges, but Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted and arrested Baldeo on Dec. 7, 2015, at JFK International Airport in Jamaica, N.Y. Baldeo attempted to board a flight to Trinidad and Tobago when CBP officers stopped him. Baldeo was extradited back to Hillsborough and was convicted on July 26, 2016. He was released from prison in Dec. 2025 and settled in Baltimore, Md. where he lived until he moved to Florida where he was apprehended.

In addition to the five felony child sex convictions, Baldeo overstayed his nonimmigrant visa in March 2016 and is unlawfully present in the United States. Agents processed Baldeo, a Trinidad and Tobago national, as a criminal illegal alien and turned him over to ICE for removal proceedings.

“Supported by President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, this significant milestone is further proof that Border Patrol agents remain committed to making our communities safer by apprehending and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Samuel B. Briggs II, Miami Border Patrol Sector. “I am grateful for the vigilant work of our Border Patrol agents in enforcing our nation’s immigration laws, and for the partnerships we have with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in tackling the threats posed by criminal illegal aliens.”

Other notable Tampa Station criminal alien apprehensions include:

Feb. 26, 2026: a Micronesia national convicted of charges for Use of Computer Services for Lewd and Lascivious and Out of State Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor; sentenced to 36 months of probation

Jan. 7, 2026: a Mexican national determined to be a Sureños 13 gang member

Nov. 20, 2025: a Venezuelan national confirmed to be an affiliate of a South American Theft Group convicted of Grand Theft and three counts of Larceny - Grand Theft

Nov. 6, 2025: a Mexican national convicted of cocaine possession

Oct. 24, 2025: a Venezuelan national wanted for financial crimes in Venezuela

Tampa Station, which falls under Border Patrol Miami Sector, didn’t record their 1,000th apprehension in fiscal year 2025 until August, and they finished the year with 1,229 apprehensions. The Tampa Station area of responsibility consists of twelve counties in the central and western areas of Florida, and it is the only station on the west coast of Florida.

As of today, Border Patrol Miami Sector has apprehended more than 6,600 illegal aliens and criminal individuals, already surpassing last fiscal year’s total of 6,475.

The Miami Sector Border Patrol welcomes assistance from the community. To report issues related to border security in Florida, contact 1-(877) 772-8146. Follow Miami Sector Border Patrol on social media platforms X, Instagram, and Facebook @USBPChiefMIP to learn more about how we ensure the safety of our nation in the State of Florida.