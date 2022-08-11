Canadian citizen arrested for possible illegal entry, kidnapping

HAVRE, Mont. – A Canadian citizen, Benjamin Martin Moore, along with his alleged Canadian girlfriend and her two children, crossed into the United States illegally by driving through a barbed wire fence located near the Turner Port of Entry. Havre Border Patrol Station agents detected a cut fence while routinely patrolling along the international boundary. Havre Sector Border Patrol reached out to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police through the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) charter to assist in the identification of the subject. The man not only crossed the border illegally, but also had a lookout for kidnapping as well a history of sexual assault and child pornography.

Havre Sector utilized a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force to assist in locating the man. Moore was apprehended through multi-agency assistance and cooperation and is currently in custody pending prosecution.

“I am proud of the work our agents do every day to keep us safe by using their skills as well as interagency relationships to arrest those who have committed crimes in our communities and abroad,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Richard Fortunato. “This is a perfect example of bringing criminals to justice through a whole-of-government approach and working with our international law enforcement partners.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to Border Patrol by calling 800 BE ALERT or (800) 232-5378. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.