2022 Content Marketing Award Top Finalists Revealed
Content Marketing Institute Announces Finalists for Top Seven AwardsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the finalists for the top seven awards in the prestigious 2022 Content Marketing Awards, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world for content creation, distribution, and innovation. The 2022 Content Marketing Awards are supported by Lucidworks, lead program sponsor, and, Opal, sponsor of the Branded Content Campaign categories.
The winners of the top awards will be announced and celebrated during a special ceremony on Wednesday, September 14 at Content Marketing World 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The winners of the rest of the 80 categories were previously released. You can see the full list of the 2022 Content Marketing Award category winners and top award finalists here: https://cmi.media/t5j0
Content Marketing Project of the Year finalists:
-Cleveland Clinic Health Library's Amazing Impact (Company: The Cleveland Clinic)
-Paw Print (Company: Mars Petcare) (Agency: Foundry 360)
-Salesforce+ (Company: Salesforce)
-Takeda - Building an IBD community (Company: Takeda) (Agency: The Fat Lady)
-The Love Connection (Company: AT&T) (Agency: Hearts & Science)
Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with LESS than 100 employees:
-Imprint
-Mahlab
-Masthead Media
-Message Lab
-Zahra
Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with MORE than 100 employees:
-Manifest
-MSPC
-Verb Interactive
-Wpromote
B2B Branded Content Campaign of the Year finalists:
-Contentsquare's Retailers on Retail (Company: Contentsquare)
-Empowering Small Businesses with National Branding (Company: Fáilte Ireland) (Agency: 256)
-Future of Work (Company: Pega)
-Lionbridge Games: Level Up Your Game (Company: Lionbridge)
-WebexOne (Company: Webex by Cisco) (Agency: Freeman)
B2C Branded Content Campaign of the Year finalists:
-Home Cook Heroes (Company: SA Pork) (Agency: Adspace24/Media24)
-Money Minded: Financial Literacy Program (Company: ATB Financial)
-QIAGEN’s Microbe Masterpieces Campaign (Company: QIAGEN)
-So Yummy & Walmart’s 360º Shoppable Campaign (Company: Walmart & So Yummy) (Agency: First Media)
-Yahoo + Walmart: Holiday with Heart (Company: Walmart) (Agency: Yahoo Inc.)
-Zelle® Vox Explainer Series: The Science of Scams (Company: Zelle® & Vox) (Agency: Pereira O’Dell)
B2B Content Marketer of the Year finalists:
-Ebony Beckwith, Chief Business Officer & Chief of Staff to Marc Benioff, Salesforce
-Nick Lake, Senior Director, Global Content Marketing, Pegasystems Inc.
-Sarah Tolle, Content Director, Black & White Zebra
B2C Content Marketer of the Year finalists:
-Rob Bedeaux, Director, Consumer Engagement & Content Strategy, NBC Sports Next
-Diane di Costanzo, Chief Content Officer, VP/Editorial Director, Editor in Chief – Millie Magazine and Paw Print, Foundry 360
-Matt Hartley, Senior Manager - Head of Editorial Strategy, Corporate & Public Affairs, TD Bank Group
Content Marketing World 2022 is September 13-16 in Cleveland, Ohio and September 21-22 online. Learn more and register here: ContentMarketingWorld.com
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, ContentTECH Summit, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com.
Amanda Subler
Content Marketing Institute
Amanda.Subler@informa.com