Galloway Road to Close Next Week for Arch Pipe Replacement Over Branch of Neshaminy Creek in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Galloway Road will be closed and detoured over Branch of Neshaminy Creek between Grace Avenue and the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, beginning after 9:00 AM Monday, August 15, through sometime on Friday, August 19, for arch pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Galloway Road motorists will be directed to use Mechanicsville Road, Route 513 (Hulmeville Avenue), Bristol Road and Richlieu Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur along the detour route. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

