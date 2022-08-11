Galloway Road to Close Next Week for Arch Pipe Replacement Over Branch of Neshaminy Creek in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Galloway Road will be closed and detoured over Branch of Neshaminy Creek between Grace Avenue and the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, beginning after 9:00 AM Monday, August 15, through sometime on Friday, August 19, for arch pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Galloway Road motorists will be directed to use Mechanicsville Road, Route 513 (Hulmeville Avenue), Bristol Road and Richlieu Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur along the detour route. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

