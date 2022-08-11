Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 15
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 4005
|SR 28
|Brookville
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3031
|Belshazzar Rd
|Oliver
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 36
|Sigel
|Brookville
|Bridge Work
|SR 3004
|Dora/ Porter
|Porter
|Slide Repair
|SR 3029
|Coal Lab Rd
|Oliver
|Pipe Replacement
|Various
|Markton to Porter
|Various
|Various
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|I-80
|Various
|Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.