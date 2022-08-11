Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,866 in the last 365 days.

Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 15

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 4005 SR 28 Brookville Shoulder Cutting
SR 3031 Belshazzar Rd Oliver Pipe Replacement
SR 36 Sigel Brookville Bridge Work
SR 3004 Dora/ Porter Porter Slide Repair
SR 3029 Coal Lab Rd Oliver Pipe Replacement
Various Markton to Porter Various Various
Various Various Various General Maintenance
Various I-80 Various Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.


You just read:

Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.