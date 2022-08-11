Submit Release
Game and Fish promotes safety with bear spray giveaways

Kyle Garrett 307-527-7125

August 10, 2022

Cody - In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost. The cans will be available at the following locations:

  • Friday, August 19, 9 a.m. at the Game and Fish Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr., Lander 
  • Thursday, August 25, 9 a.m. at the Game and Fish Pinedale Regional Office, 432 Mill St., Pinedale
  • Friday, August 26, 9 a.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds, 305 W. Snow King Ave., Jackson 
  • Tuesday, August 30, 11 a.m. at the Cody Rodeo Grounds, 519 W Yellowstone Ave, Cody
A maximum of one hundred cans of bear spray will be given away to hunters or anglers on a first come, first served basis at each location.  To receive a can of bear spray, participants must show a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license.

“Bear spray is an effective deterrent in an aggressive bear encounter and we hope this effort continues to raise awareness and remind those recreating in bear country to be prepared and stay safe,” Bear Wise Wyoming Coordinator Kyle Garrett said. “In addition to the giveaway, Game and Fish will have large carnivore biologists on hand to talk about bear ecology, conservation and promoting ‘Bear Wise’ proactive behavior to reduce conflict potential.”

In several locations, participants will have the opportunity to practice using inert bear spray on a mock charging bear. The mock bear is mounted on a rail system that rolls, allowing participants to deploy bear spray in a simulated sudden encounter situation with a charging bear.

“This is a great opportunity for people to practice with the inert spray and for Game and Fish to promote safety as many hunters prepare for the fall season,” Garrett said. 

For more information please call Kyle Garrett at 307-527-7125.

- WGFD -


 

Game and Fish promotes safety with bear spray giveaways

