Traffic Congestion Likely During Little League World Series

Montoursville, PA – Motorists traveling to the greater Williamsport area over the next two weeks should expect congestion on local roadways, especially Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County, due to the Little League World Series.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists to be prepared for an increase of traffic over the next two weeks and should plan for traffic delays, particularly in the South Williamsport and Williamsport areas.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns, slow-moving or stopped vehicles and especially be on the alert for pedestrians crossing streets and highways.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

